The first Pinnochio movie came out in 1911 and you can watch it here

Popkin

This whimsical 1911 version of Pinnochio was the first movie based on the 1883 novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi. This film came out three decades before Disney's version of Pinnochio and is a silent live-action film directed by Giulio Antamoro. This film was once thought to be lost for many years. Luckily, In 1994, the original negative was located at Cineteca di Milano and restored.