Trump voter fraudsters sentenced to 50 hours of community service

Florida men Charles Barnes (64, left) and Jay Ketcik (63, right) confessed to committing voter fraud by casting multiple ballots for Trump in the 2020 election.

It's a felony offense that carries a maximum five-year prison sentence. But the court smiled on the patriots, agreeing to defer prosecuting if the lads complete 50 hours of community service and take a 12-week adult civics class. That'll teach 'em!

Remember when Crystal Mason was sentenced to five years in prison for illegally casting a provisional ballot?