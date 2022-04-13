A TikToker at a beach in Juneau, Alaska was taking video of herself on Sunday next to a part of a highway that had endured a rockslide four days earlier, when a second rockslide began. As she's running for her life, she notices a car headed in the direction of the slide and shouts, "Stop, stop, stop, stop, stop your car!" Fortunately the driver did stop, nobody was hurt, and the highway has since been cleared (but is still closed "until geologists could better assess the risk," according to Yahoo!).
Video: A woman in Alaska springs into action when she notices a rockslide coming toward her
