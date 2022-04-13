Video: This is how Colombia's biggest cocaine traffickers move 40 kilos of blow

From Vice:
For the first time, Colombia's biggest cocaine clan gave a film crew full access to their international trafficking operation. Here's what happens when they move 40 kilos.
The US House of Representatives passed a bill to federally decriminalize marijuana. The final vote was 220 to 204. The bill also clears the record of people who were convicted of non-violent cannabis crimes that, according to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, "can haunt people of color and impact the trajectory of their lives and… READ THE REST
In Spring Hill, Florida, Thomas Eugene Colucci, 41, called 911 to test the meth he had recently purchased because he "knew what it should feel like" and this stash wasn't doing it for him. Apparently he was concerned that the dealer could have been pushing bath salts instead of meth and he was concerned for his… READ THE REST
In Germany and the Netherlands, a dozen people have apparently gotten ill—with one dying—after drinking from Moët and Chandon Ice Impérial bottles that were apparently contaminated with MDMA. The Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority has issued an official warning about the possible tainting of bottles after manufacture. From Food Safety News: The NVWA… READ THE REST
