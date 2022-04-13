Why are people still swayed by cults?

The internet destroyed or irreparably damaged many industries and ideologies, and the Western world has become increasingly secular with its growth. But cults weathered the storm and prospered. With more documentaries that explore the mentally corrosive nature of cults than one can shake a stick at, it's hard to believe people still fall for them.

Jamie Wheal offers his perspective for the YouTube channel Big Think in the video above. Wheal asserts that "everybody cults" in one way or another and that the desire to join a cult is a vital aspect of being a human- whether we like it or not.