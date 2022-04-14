Gentleman tried to flip "Jack Dorsey's first tweet" NFT for $48 million, but highest offer was only $277

In March 2021, Malaysia-based crypto entrepreneur Sina Estavi bought an NFT of Jack Dorsey's first-ever tweet for $2.9 million, likening his proud purchase to "the Mona Lisa painting."

Dorsey's tweet, dated March 21, 2006, said, "just setting up my twttr."

A year after his extravagant "investment," on April 6 (last week), Estavi figured he could flip his NFT and make a small fortune, announcing on Twitter, "I decided to sell this NFT ( the world's first ever tweet ) and donate 50% of the proceeds ( $25 million or more ) to the charity @GiveDirectly." The pumped-up businessman listed the NFT for $48 million, according to CoinDesk.

I decided to sell this NFT ( the world's first ever tweet ) and donate 50% of the proceeds ( $25 million or more ) to the charity @GiveDirectly

Welp, after the auction closed on Wednesday, the high-hoped Estavi was left with a choice of "just seven total offers ranging from 0.09 ETH ($277 at current prices) to 0.0019 ETH (almost $6)," according to CoinDesk.

At the rate of "50% of the proceeds," it looks like his generous donation to charity won't actually be $25 million, as he had assumed, but will instead be in the amount of somewheres between the likes of $3–$138. Enough to buy the lucky recipients at least one shot of espresso.

