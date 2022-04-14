The Nicest Place on the Internet is a website where strangers virtually give you a hug.

The Nicest Place on the Internet is a website where strangers virtually hug you. You might feel a little less stressed today as you sit back and watch the strangers hug you through the screen. You can also record a video of yourself doing a virtual hug and submit it. All you have to do is take a selfie video and walk up to the camera and motion a hug to the viewer.

From the site: "Having one of those days? Yeah, been there too. And sometimes, a little pick-me-up is hard to come by. So come on by to turn sad into happy and happy into a celebration. Cause this is a nice place to visit on days like today."