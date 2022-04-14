Zoomquilt #2 is a hypnotic journey through an endlessly zooming artwork that includes imagery from many different artists. It makes me feel like I'm flying through a dream world. This 10-hour version would be great for a TV or desktop screensaver. Make sure to watch the video in full screen to experience the full effect.
This 10 hour-long version of Zoomquilt #2 is endlessly captivating
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- art
Arteater: draw frames in a printable template and scan it to an animated GIF with your phone
Arteater does a fantastic simple trick. Print out one of the various animation templates on offer, draw your frames in it, and then take a photo and upload it. Then it will generate an animated GIF for ya. There's even a set of effects you can apply to zhuzh it up! READ THE REST
Watch movie poster legend Drew Struzan draw Hellboy
"They don't make 'em like they used to" is a phrase I relate to entirely too much these days, and there are few places where the maxim is more applicable than the cinema. Look at the movie trailer guy, for example. I'm old enough to remember when almost every film trailer featured a plot synopsis… READ THE REST
Watch the beauty of Reddit's r/place
One of the best aspects of the internet is finding a dedicated community built around one of your passions. Before the web, you'd struggle to find other people into that weird niche thing you love so much- you know the one I mean. Now, with a quick Google search, you can live in your niche… READ THE REST
This portable chainsaw packs a punch for just $23
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. For decades, we've used pocket knives to cut tape, open boxes, and perform all manner of mundane tasks. But if you're looking for something different from your typical blade, this Pocket… READ THE REST
Learn how to become an Oracle Primavera guru for $15
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Many of us want to understand software, how it functions, how to use it, and all of the features involved. But unfortunately, it can seem almost impossible to learn new software.… READ THE REST
Matt's Flights can help you travel like you've always wanted to and at a fair price
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's safe to say that most people have the itch to use their vacation time to do exactly that, go on vacation. Unfortunately, prohibitively expensive flights can make great travel seem… READ THE REST