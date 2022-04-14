This 10 hour-long version of Zoomquilt #2 is endlessly captivating

Popkin

Zoomquilt #2 is a hypnotic journey through an endlessly zooming artwork that includes imagery from many different artists. It makes me feel like I'm flying through a dream world. This 10-hour version would be great for a TV or desktop screensaver. Make sure to watch the video in full screen to experience the full effect.