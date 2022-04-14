Trump's bizarre anti-windmill fetish will never stop

"They say it causes cancer," Trump said about wind turbines back in 2019. "They say the noise causes cancer." Trump also dislikes the fact that turbines are made in "Jina."

Even worse, "If it doesn't blow, you can forget about television for that night." A tragedy for a gentleman who watches Fox News, OAN, and Newsmax nonstop.

Then there's this claim, "If you believe in emissions, the fumes coming up to make these massive windmills is more than anything we're talking about with natural gas."

It's no use arguing. "I know more about wind than you do," he says.

You'd think by now Trump would have run out of material about windmills or at least become bored about them like he does about every subject besides being cheated out of the election because he lost by millions of votes. But he's back on the windmill hobbyhorse, recycling his old bit about how they kill birds. This time, "they are killing the bald eagle," he said on Fox News, "and other eagles and other birds."

Windmills are killing bald eagles again. pic.twitter.com/jEhJMDtUOp — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 14, 2022

Trump is correct that windmills cause bird deaths. The US Fish and Wildlife Service estimates that wind turbines are responsible for 100,000 to 440,000 bird deaths a year. That's a tiny fraction of the birds killed each year by communication towers (5 million–6.8 million), automobiles (60 million–80 million), pesticides (67 million–90 million), power line collisions (hundreds of thousands to 175 million), and cats (365 million to one billion).

If bird-loving Trump wants to stop bird deaths, he should ban housecats.