Video: David Cronenberg brings back body horror in new film

The great David Cronenberg (Crash, Videodrome, Scanners, Dead Ringers) is one of my favorite film directors and I'm thrilled that his first movie in eight years will mark a return to the body horror genre that he pioneered. In fact, back in 1997 I had a great time interviewing Cronenberg for the bOING bOING print 'zine and all we talked about were the squishy, oozy, bodily sounds he likes to use in his movies. Above, the trailer for Crimes of the Future starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, and Kristen Stewart. Here's the plot description:

As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission – to use Saul's notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.