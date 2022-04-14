Video: Dolphin attacks trainer during Seaquarium show after human accidentally scratched it

During the Flipper Dolphin Show at the Miami Seaquarium on Saturday, one of the trainers apparently scratched a dolphin accidentally and the dolphin, named Sundance, responded by knocking into the human and briefly dragging her under the water. Of course, the show must go on. And it did. From CBS News:

"A dolphin and trainer accidentally collided in the water on Saturday while performing a routine behavior as part of the Flipper Show. This was an uncomfortable interaction for both of them and the dolphin reacted by breaking away from the routine and striking the trainer," according to a statement from the Miami Seaquarium.

The trainer, who didn't suffer any serious injuries, was able to make it out of the water.

"Our family extends to include the animals in our care, our team members and our guests. While there is no apparent serious injury, a careful watch and follow-up evaluations will ensure the best care for all," according to the statement.