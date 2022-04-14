Watch: A rap song about Matt Gaetz, the man who makes you think of "pedophilic zebras"

Carla Sinclair

Two days ago, MAGA rappers (yes, that's right, it's a thing) released a cringe-worthy song praising Republican Matt Gaetz, the Florida congressman under investigation for sex trafficking and having sex with an underage teenage girl. To make it accurate, The Late Show rewrote the lyrics to highlight the gentleman who makes you "think about pedophilic zebras" for your listening enjoyment.