Two days ago, MAGA rappers (yes, that's right, it's a thing) released a cringe-worthy song praising Republican Matt Gaetz, the Florida congressman under investigation for sex trafficking and having sex with an underage teenage girl. To make it accurate, The Late Show rewrote the lyrics to highlight the gentleman who makes you "think about pedophilic zebras" for your listening enjoyment.
Watch: A rap song about Matt Gaetz, the man who makes you think of "pedophilic zebras"
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- matt gaetz
- parody songs
Matt Gaetz votes no on making insulin affordable because, he says, people should just lose weight
The House passed a bill on Thursday to cap the price of insulin to $35 a month, which even had the support of 12 House Republicans. But Rep. Matt Gaetz (R–FL) wasn't among them. Not only did the smug congressman vote against making the life-saving drug affordable for the more than 37 million Americans affected… READ THE REST
Watch: Matt Gaetz and Steve Bannon plan a GOP takeover with "4,000 shock troops"
Matt Gaetz in on a roll this week. After his Tuesday threat to "take power" after the 2022 election, he flexed his anti-democratic bravado again yesterday, on Steve Bannon's War Room, encouraging the MAGA base to get ready. "People didn't like that Donald Trump raised his voice, but sometimes you gotta raise your voice to… READ THE REST
Watch: Matt Gaetz says he will "take power" after 2022 election
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R–FL) has big plans. He and his corrupt cronies, including sidekick Marjorie Taylor Greene, are "going to take power after this next election." "We are going to take power after this next election and when we do, it's not going to be the days of Paul Ryan and Trey Gowdy and no… READ THE REST
Learn how to become an Oracle Primavera guru for $15
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Many of us want to understand software, how it functions, how to use it, and all of the features involved. But unfortunately, it can seem almost impossible to learn new software.… READ THE REST
Matt's Flights can help you travel like you've always wanted to and at a fair price
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's safe to say that most people have the itch to use their vacation time to do exactly that, go on vacation. Unfortunately, prohibitively expensive flights can make great travel seem… READ THE REST
This UFO-shaped pipe is out of this world — plus it's almost 20% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you've been smoking for a while now, it might've been a long time since a pipe has really made an impression on you. But suppose you could use a newer,… READ THE REST