Food is the great unifier of nations: nothing welcomes a foreigner to a new culture like its culinary delights. In the video linked above, people from an African tribe try pizza for the first time. Unfortunately, the tribe isn't trying a slice in New York City, which means that whatever they're eating can scarcely be called pizza at all. Let's just hope some kind soul takes them to the feast of San Gennaro in the near future.
Watch an African tribe try pizza for the first time
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- culture clash
- Food
- Funny
- pizza
Here is every oooh, owww, ugh, unh, and other scatting sound in Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal"
Above, all of the non-lyrical vocal sounds in Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal." Bonus joke: Q: If Michael Jackson were alive today, what would be his preferred pronouns? A: Hee hee. (Thanks, Harlow!) READ THE REST
Vintage photos of silly people sticking out their tongues
Esteemed vernacular photography collector Robert E. Jackson curated a delightful collection of silly people sticking out their tongues for the camera. See them all: "Stick Out Your Tongue! – 23 Vintage Snapshots of The Silly, The Vulgar And The Snoggers" (Flashbak) READ THE REST
Watch the full length Clones of Bruce Lee
Very few actors will ever have the immediate impact Bruce Lee created with his brief film career. Once Enter the Dragon was released in August 1973, a month after Lee's death; the film became a cultural phenomenon and cemented the kung fu film genre in the West. Consequently, every studio (East or West) began searching for its… READ THE REST
Learn how to become an Oracle Primavera guru for $15
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Many of us want to understand software, how it functions, how to use it, and all of the features involved. But unfortunately, it can seem almost impossible to learn new software.… READ THE REST
Matt's Flights can help you travel like you've always wanted to and at a fair price
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's safe to say that most people have the itch to use their vacation time to do exactly that, go on vacation. Unfortunately, prohibitively expensive flights can make great travel seem… READ THE REST
This UFO-shaped pipe is out of this world — plus it's almost 20% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you've been smoking for a while now, it might've been a long time since a pipe has really made an impression on you. But suppose you could use a newer,… READ THE REST