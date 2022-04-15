Creepy clowns in white van terrorizing schoolchildren in Newcastle, England

The story sounds like an urban legend but police are apparently taking it quite seriously: In Newscastle, England, a clown driving a white van has reportedly been stopping students in the area and offering them rides. In one instance, there were apparently multiple clowns in the van. From the Stoke Sentinel:

In a letter to parents, St John Fisher headteacher Garrett Murray said: "We have been informed by the police that a number of reports have been received by them regarding a suspicious white van stopping a number of young people in the Wolstanton and wider area.

Interestingly, back in 2016 in Newcastle, there was a rash of creepy clowns jumping out from bushes and scaring kids. What bozos.