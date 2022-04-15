Living creature with a shell attacks shod biped

I don't know if this is a turtle, terrapin, or tortoise. It might even be something else. Odds are, no matter what I call it, a self-style zoologist will bug me about it in the comments. I could hedge my bet and call it a testudine, but I'll probably still be told I'm wrong. I'll just call it a living creature with a shell. If you want to argue that the shell-shaped part of its body is not a shell but something else, like a dorsal bony carapace, have yourself a field day.

In any case, get a load of this living creature with a shell. It comes charging at what I surmise to be a shod biped of some kind. I'll go out on a limb and call the biped a primate. The living creature with the shell is moving quite rapidly, and the primate does not appear to be in any hurry to get out of its way. The living creature with a shell starts butting the ostensible primate's shoe with its dorsal bony carapace.

It's funny because the living creature with a shell's attack against the shod primate is ineffectual and because the primate does not seem to be very bothered by it.

I'm not sure if the living creature with a shell is trying to protect its territory or just being a jerk. It's hard to say what the motivation of the living creature with a shell is, but it's amusing to watch nonetheless.