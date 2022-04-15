Razer's deep-learning Linux laptop

Razer, famed for sleek and expensive laptops made to play games on, heads in a new direction with its $3500 Tensorbook—it comes with Linux, not Windows, and is designed for demanding machine-learning tasks.

Tensorbook's GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q 16GB GPU delivers model training performance up to 4x faster than Apple's M1 Max, and up to 10x faster than Google Colab instances. NVIDIA GPUs are the industry standard for parallel processing, ensuring leading performance and compatibility with all machine learning frameworks and tools. Lambda Stack is pre-installed on Ubuntu Linux with the latest drivers and machine learning tools including PyTorch, Tensorflow, CUDA, and cuDNN. We continuously update Lambda Stack, allowing you to update your systems with a single command.

For the generative artist who has it all!