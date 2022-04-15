Remembering Stanley Hammell's wonderful forest of glass insulators

You were lucky if you had the chance to see Stanley Hammell's Forest of Glass Insulators while it was still a public attraction. Stanley Hammell, who passed away in 2012, mounted his enormous collection of glass telegraph insulators on poles throughout his yard. The property was known as "the insulator house" and became a public attraction until recent years. The collection is slowly being moved indoors, but there are photos and videos to show what the amazing display of insulators once looked like.