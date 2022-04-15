There is nothing better than this video of a group of deer licking a cat

Popkin

In this video, a group of deer gathers around a cat lying in the grass and each one takes turns licking it. The guy filming the video is the owner of the cat, and he is blown away to see this happening in his yard. He says, "I've never seen anything like this in my life". The cat seems to love it just as much as the deer do.