This 1960s Spirograph Commercial made me nostalgic for this awesome toy.

This 1960s Spirograph Commercial made me nostalgic for the days of playing with this awesome toy. I found it way more fun than other drawing toys like coloring books or paint-by-number sets. I just found out they still make Spirographs, so I know what I'm adding to my birthday wishlist. Also, where can I get a pair of the Spirograph sunglasses that the kid in the commercial is wearing?
