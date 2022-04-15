This guy goes around guessing New Yorkers' incomes￼

Shawn Rizwan says, "I go around interviewing people in NYC and try to guess how much people make in a year working in New York City! I ask questions like, 'what's the most expensive thing you own' and 'does money buy happiness?'"

Shawn didn't do a great job guessing peoples' incomes but had fun talking to them.

I'm surprised by how many people are willing to tell a stranger how much money they make. But Shawn is a friendly guy and people feel like they can be open with him.

I also enjoyed this video where Shawn tries to guess people's jobs: