I was aware that when you rode alone in the 1940s, you rode with Hitler, but I didn't realize that the delinquents who vandalized movie theaters were also on his payroll.
Video: Movie theater vandals apparently worked for Hitler
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- PSAs
"Scream" is a PSA about a woman who's surprised to find that her voicebox has been replaced with a musical instrument
Scream is a 1989 PSA by the Samaritans that warns about the tragic horror of having your voice box replaced with a musical instrument. The woman in the video has found herself in this unfortunate circumstance. She keeps trying to speak, but is only able to utter the sounds of a distorted guitar riff. I… READ THE REST
Young man succumbs to beatniks' peer pressure, smokes pot, gets a D on a test
In this scene from the 1967 anti-scare film, Narcotics, Pit of Despair, a callow college student enters a dope den filled with spaced-out hippies who cajole, harangue, guilt-trip, and bug him until he succumbs to their mind games and shyly takes his first puff of a marijuana cigarette. His wild night affects his studies the… READ THE REST
Bad things await those who confuse orange juice with paint thinner
In today's turbulent world, one of the many dangers lurking around the corner is the possibility that someone may confuse a glass of paint thinner with a straw in it for a glass of juice or lemonade. I thank god every day that someone made this PSA to warn about such a thing. That dark,… READ THE REST
Get this $100 Restaurant.com gift card for just $18 this Mother's Day
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. When you were a kiddo, who did you think cooked all of those chickens, baked those cookies, and mixed all of those salads? It definitely wasn't the kitchen fairy, that's for dang… READ THE REST
This awesome mystery box is a great surprise for an unsuspecting tech lover
Sometimes, surprises can be a terrible, no good, awful thing. And it seems like, no matter how much you say you hate surprises, they still come your way either during birthdays, holidays, or when your car's check engine light comes on (the worst shock of them all, if we're being sincere). And while you're done with the… READ THE REST
This portable chainsaw packs a punch for just $23
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. For decades, we've used pocket knives to cut tape, open boxes, and perform all manner of mundane tasks. But if you're looking for something different from your typical blade, this Pocket… READ THE REST