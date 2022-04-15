Storm chaser More Pi was in his car watching a tornado near Gilmore City, Iowa when, he says, "I felt a slight shock and my ears were left ringing!" Watch the bolt above as caught on video by fellow storm chaser High Risk Chris and hear More Pi's commentary on the experience below.
Video: See the moment a storm chaser's car was struck by lightning, and hear his commentary après-zap!
