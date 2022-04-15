Watch the trailer for Flesh Gordon, a 70s sex comedy riff on pulp sci-fi movies

There's a famously comprehensive video story in my hometown called Best Video. Growing up, it was a great place to just go and talk to the staff and find weird shit. Which is exactly how I discovered Flesh Gordon, while looking for something to show at my 16th birthday party. Here's how Wikipedia describes the plot:

The movie's plot is reminiscent of the first Universal Pictures Flash Gordon serial Flash Gordon (1936), but written and directed with a purposely campy flavor. The planet Porno (in the serial: Mongo) and major characters are suggestive innuendos: the hero Flesh Gordon (Flash Gordon); his love interest Dale Ardor (Dale Arden); the evil Emperor Wang the Perverted (Ming the Merciless); scientist Dr. Flexi Jerkoff (Dr. Alexi Zarkov); seductive Amora, queen of Magic (Ming's daughter Aura); and effeminate Prince Precious (Prince Barin). The movie features production values comparable to the original serial, stop-motion animation of creatures, frequent use of gratuitous nudity, and brief sex scenes.

Lucky for teenage me, Best Video had the unrated "collector's edition" of the movie on the stands, which meant I could rent it. My parents, however, were much less excited by this. Oops.