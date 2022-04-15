A family in Virginia just learned that their pet Juggernaut loves playing kickball. One of the boys hits the ball over with a stick, and Juggernaut returns it with an enthusiastic kick. And no, Juggernaut is not a dog, nor even a cat, but a frisky chicken who never misses.
Watch: This backyard pet is not the kind of animal you'd expect to play kickball
