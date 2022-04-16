This video is titled "Cow in love with accordion" but upon viewing I think that "love" might be pushing it a bit. The cow is certainly interested in the accordion. For all we know, the cow may even be approaching in the hopes of telling the accordionist to please stop that infernal racket, but being a cow is unable to articulate its request.
Cow interested in accordion
