Say goodbye to night sweats with this affordable mattress cooling system

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

We love the warmer temperatures that spring brings. That is until we try to sleep at night, and we just can't do it. It's too hot! And the electricity bill that comes with a warm night's sleep gives us sticker shock, too, primarily since air conditioners and fans use a tremendous amount of energy to cool us down.

That's where the Mattress Cooler Classic comes in. This innovative mattress accessory can keep you nice and cool during warm nights. This, in turn, allows you some relief from night sweats and sticky summer weather! It uses very little electricity, too — just eight watts an hour instead of the thousands of watts most air conditioners use. And now, you can save even more during our Spring Refresh sale when you use coupon code SPRING20 for $20 off.

A "chilled water sleep cooling system" sounds a little intimidating, but it's extremely easy to set up and use. It's only three parts: a cooling unit, a cooling pad, and the tube to connect the two. Just place the cooling pad between your mattress and sheets, and pour water into the unit. Voila! You can go to sleep knowing your bed, and thus your body will be kept refreshingly cool.

The water will chill in the cooling unit, circulate to the cooling pad, and go back into the cooling unit once it's gotten warmed by your body heat. Then, the cycle repeats. There's no need to wake up in the middle of the night to refill, either. The cooling unit holds more than enough water for your slumber.

Oh, and the Mattress Cooler helps tackle another common sleeping issue. It emits a low constant hum while you use it at night. That's right: It effectively doubles as a sound machine! So say goodbye to both the night sweats and noise pollution.

So ditch the pricey electrical bills air conditioners cause. The Mattress Cooler is on sale for $139.95 when you use coupon code SPRING20 at checkout.

Prices subject to change.