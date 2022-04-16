This Nootropic Energy Drink Is Scientifically Formulated To Give Your Brain The Boost It Needs

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Ever notice how everything is hard when you're exhausted? Whether we're talking about everyday stuff like making dinner or going to the gym, or more important stuff like special projects at work or refinancing a mortgage, everything feels overwhelming when you're running on fumes.

Luckily, if you feel rundown these days, there is something you can do about it. And we're not talking about getting more sleep, exercising two hours a day, switching to a raw vegan diet, or making any other drastic life changes. It's actually a lot simpler than that.

If you want to feel more alert, focused, and driven on a daily basis, you simply need to give your brain better fuel. And the easiest way to do that is with an advanced nootropics energy drink called Quality Nootropic Energy.

Qualia Nootropic Energy

Nootropics are dietary compounds that the brain consumes and uses as fuel for the various processes involved in cognition. Some nootropics, like caffeine and theanine, have been popular for thousands of years. Others have been relegated to more obscure cultures around the world but recently re-discovered, the result of cutting edge research into brain function and neurochemical systems.

When taken in the right combinations, nootropics can enhance both neurotransmission and neuroplasticity, which supports language, critical thinking, memory, mood, stamina, and focus. And what sets Neurohacker Collective's nootropics apart from the competition is their commitment to identifying which nootropics work best together.

Qualia Nootropic Energy drinks contain 12 cholinergics, vitamins, amino acids, fruit extracts, and herbal extracts that are clinically proven to support cognitive function and brain health. Six of these 12 ingredients are classified as nootropics. They include:

Saffron extract to support mood, cognitive function, vision, and sports performance

NooLVL to support neurotransmission speed, executive function, energy, and muscle performance

EnXtra (alpina galanga) to support alertness, focus, and cognitive function

Alpha GPC to support cognitive function and exercise performance

Celastrus paniculatus seed extract to support cognitive performance, mood, and stress response

Coffee Berry extract (a more balanced source of caffeine) to support cognitive performance, exercise performance, and mood.

Want to learn more? Neurohacker Collective gives a detailed rundown of what each one is, what it does, and why it is used. Click here to check it out.

Try Qualia Nootropic Energy Risk Free

Qualia Nootropic Energy drinks are designed for daily or occasional use. Unlike most energy drinks, each two-ounce berry-flavored shot only has 4g of sugar and 15 total calories. They are sold in packs of 20, and new subscribers get 50 percent off their first shipment, plus 17 percent off all subsequent shipments.

Worried that Qualia Nootropic Energy drinks won't work as advertised? That's not a problem. Qualia Nootropic Energy drinks come with a 100-day money-back guarantee, plus a free cognitive assessment tool to help you track changes in cognitive function. If you don't see a positive change in your cognitive performance while using Qualia Nootropic Energy shots, they'll give you a full refund.

Coffee and energy drinks are great. But they definitely have their drawbacks. If you want a clean boost that will have your brain firing at maximum capacity without the crashes and jitters, give Qualia Nootropic Energy drinks a try. You literally have nothing to lose.