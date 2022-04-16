This razor may only have one blade, but at least it has a built-in whistle

Popkin

This disposable Bic razor from 1978 may only have one flimsy blade, but it doesn't disappoint on the musical front. As seen in this commercial, Bic razors have a hollow handle so that you can whistle a little tune if you get bored while shaving. I get lots of scrapes and bumps when I use a one-bladed Bic, but the discomfort is worth the enchanting whistle that this musical razor makes.