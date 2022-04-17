An ode to Tom Baker

Everyone has a version of the Doctor that pops into their head first when it comes to Doctor Who. Tom Baker's turn as the fourth Doctor earns that distinction for a ton of people. And for everyone else that likes to be correct, David Tennant is the Doctor most synonymous with the franchise. Even so, Tom Baker is a legend and one of the best actors to grace the role. Considering that he became such an icon after inhabiting the Tardis, it must have been a difficult transition for Baker, who was a relative unknown.

In the video above, Tom Baker sits down with the official Doctor Who YouTube channel and recounts his reaction to getting the role of the fourth Doctor. Since the Doctor Who Easter special airs today- which will probably thread the needle for Jodie Whittaker's eventual regeneration- it's the perfect time to start fantasy casting the next Doctor. Maybe the BBC will go the Tom Baker route and cast another "unknown."