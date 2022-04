This creepy Smokey Bear PSA from the '70s features a seemingly normal lady who suddenly rips off her face, which is actually just a mask. She reveals that she is Smokey Bear in disguise.

If you pause the video at 0:21, you can see the terrifying mask coming off her face. I think this PSA would have been even more effective if it just showed the distorted mask the entire time, scaring people into practicing fire safety.