On Barney Bashing Day in 1993, a group of teens got together in a gymnasium to express their hatred for Barney the Dinosaur. One girl says that Barney is the "bane of her existence" and holds up a coloring book page of the purple dinosaur that she had scribbled all over.

Other teens are shown bashing little Barney dolls with hammers. However, not everyone on the premises was a fan of the Barning Bashing ceremony. A group of protesters stand outside of the gymnasium with pro-barney signage and explain that they take offense to the bashing of Barney.