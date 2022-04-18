A religious gentleman takes over a plane with his Christian preaching (video)

Welcome to Gilead Airlines.

A Christian gentleman preached to a captive audience who were trapped on a plane. What's unsettling about this clip, however, isn't the fact that someone would be so arrogant as to think they have the right to shove their brand of thinking onto everyone else, but that the passengers got sucked into his proselytizing, with their "Amens" becoming louder and fuller as the 34-second video went on (first video below).

Christian man on an airplane shoves his religion in everyone's face pic.twitter.com/A4sy6yBgCq — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 18, 2022

It's not clear when or on what airline this video was shot, but the tweet comes on the heels of a religious takeover on another flight that was tweeted recently in which a singing Christian lead hymns while strumming a guitar. To which Ilhan Omar sarcastically responded, "I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane. How do you think it will end?" (See tweet below).