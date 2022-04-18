Apple Podcasts hosts many QAnon shows, going against its own content rules

Apple Podcasts allows many shows promoting QAnon conspiracy-theory-inspired violence on its platform, going against its own content rules, says media watchdog group MediaMatters.org.

Apple Podcast's content guidelines ban content "that may lead to harmful or dangerous outcomes" and "is likely to humiliate, intimidate, harass, or harm individuals or groups or includes specific threats of violence against certain groups or individuals." And yet, Apple Podcasts not only hosts at least 14 Q-infused podcasts — many that have been banned from YouTube for its promotion of violence — "but appears to be algorithmically recommending them to users," according to the Media Matters.

From Media Matters:

