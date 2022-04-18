Watch: Saul Goodman gets even sleazier when his lines are accompanied by a piano

Carla Sinclair

While waiting for tomorrow's premiere of Better Call Saul season 6, a past scene of the scam artist we all root for — Jimmy McGill-turned-Saul Goodman — introducing himself as a respectable lawyer is cleverly transformed into a delightful musical ditty with just a simple piano accompaniment. It's fascinating to see how the light-hearted tune only accentuate's Goodman's impossible-to-hide sleaziness. So without further ado: