Last Learjet delivered

Bombardier Jets bought the more iconic Learjet more than 30 years ago. It's retiring the marque and has delivered the last Learjet to Northern Jet, a lease fleet in Grand Rapids.

Northern Jet Management has other Learjet models to their fleet including the first and last Learjet 70, the 100th Learjet 40 and the 600th Learjet 45. On its company Facebook page, Northern Jet Management posted a picture of employees surrounding the aircraft with the message "Monday the 28th of [March] 2022 saw the end for one of the most popular business jet families ever. After almost 60 years of production, @bombardier_jets have delivered their final Learjet. @northernjetmanagement had the honor of taking delivery of the Learjet 75, which is the 24 in their fleet."