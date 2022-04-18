On The Mehdi Hasan Show, Medhi shows a disturbing side-by-side comparison between a scene from the apocalyptic black comedy, Don't Look Up, and a recent appearance of climate activist Miranda Whelehan on Good Morning Britain.
Image: Screengrab
Life imitates "Don't Look Up" on British morning show
- climate crisis
- Don't Look Up
- Idiocracy
- real life imitating art
A fascinating look at how climate change affects the lobster industry
The Boston Globe's Spotlight team and the Portland Press Herald recently teamed up for a two-part in-depth examination of the impacts of climate change on the Maine lobster industry, focusing on the town of Vinalhaven. The remote island town of a thousand or so people is one of the busiest fishing villages in the state,… READ THE REST
Jeff VanderMeer talks climate crisis and activism with Brian Eno
In this interview on Port, acclaimed sci-fi author, Jeff VanderMeer (Annihilation, Borne, Hummingbird Salamander) talks with legendary "non-musician" Brian Eno about the climate crisis, environmental activism, and ClientEarth, the environmental law charity that he's involved with. Why do you stress the importance of biodiversity and interconnectivity with regards to the climate crisis? Through my teenage… READ THE REST
New report shows that 10 Facebook pages are responsible for 69% of climate denial posts
A new report from the Center For Countering Digital Hate analyzed nearly 7,000 top-performing climate denial Facebook posts from the last year, and found that 69% of them came from the same 10 pages: Breitbart Western Journal Newsmax Townhall Media (which, the report notes, was founded by the Exxon-funded Heritage Foundation) Media Research Center (another… READ THE REST
