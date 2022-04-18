No one is surprised the US Navy did not let Tom Cruise fly an F/A-18 regardless of Bruckheimer's assurances of competency

I have seen almost zero hype or paid promotions for Top Gun: Maverick, but interviews and stuff in print suggest that there may be a new movie for demonstrating the awesomeness of a dude's surround sound system available on DVD real soon now! Apparently, the film about crackerjack F-14 pilot "Maverick" Mitchell, played by Cruise, will involve Maverick flying things! It sounds almost like a fun opportunity for Tom to get flight hours in, with a movie pasted around it.

Cruise apparently wanted to fly an F/A-18 Hornet, but shockingly the US Navy felt this would not be a wise use of a $66M airplane.

Military.com