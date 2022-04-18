NY condo developer files $25 million lawsuit against apartment dweller who won't move out

Ahmet Nejat Ozsu has been living in a 700-square-foot apartment on New York's Upper West Side for 15 years. Last year, a condo developer bought the building and persuaded everyone to move except Ozsu. He rejected the developer's offer of $30,000 and ignored an eviction order. Now the developer is suing him for $25 million. But thanks to a non-eviction rule the City of New York put in place during the pandemic, Ozsu might be able to stay in the apartment for years. In the meantime, the developer installed a large, noisy air filter next to Ozsu's door and mounted a security camera in the hallway.

From The New York Times: