Trump-endorsed J.D. Vance called Donald Trump "America's Hitler" in leaked text

Hillbilly Elegy author and Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance referred to Donald Trump as "America's Hitler" in a text that was revealed this morning. The comment was part of an alleged text conversation between Vance and Vance's former college roommate, Rep. Josh McLaurin (D–GA).

In a tweet this morning, McLaurin leaked Vance's texts as a screenshot, introducing them an "unfiltered explanation from 2016 of the breakdown in Republican politics that he now personally is trying to exploit," and said, "The public deserves to know the magnitude of this guy's bad faith."

Vance, who was endorsed by Trump last week, said in the 2016 texts, "But I'm not surprised by Trump's rise, and I think the entire party has only itself to blame … I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical asshole like Nixon who wouldn't be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he's America's Hitler. How's that for discouraging?"

Read the full in McLaurin's tweet below:

The screenshot below is @JDVance1's unfiltered explanation from 2016 of the breakdown in Republican politics that he now personally is trying to exploit.



The "America's Hitler" bit is at the end.



The public deserves to know the magnitude of this guy's bad faith. pic.twitter.com/79Z0qSWFWF — Josh McLaurin (@JoshforGeorgia) April 18, 2022

