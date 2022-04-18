Watch the incredibly close back-and-forth race for the finish in the Women's 2022 Boston Marathon

Mark Frauenfelder

The final minutes of the 2022 Boston Marathon's Women's race thrilled viewers as Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir and Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh took turns holding the lead. With 300 yards remaining Jepchirchir pulled ahead to win with a time of 2:21:02.