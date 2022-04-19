Oops! A parent accidentally handed out Easter eggs stuffed with condoms to elementary school kids

An Austin parent thought it would be fun to stop by her child's elementary school last week dressed up as an Easter bunny to hand out plastic eggs stuffed with goodies. But the goodies inside the eggs weren't all age-appropriate — some of the children were treated to condoms rather than candy. Oops!

The parent, who works at a pharmacy, had accidentally included a few eggs from a safe-sex event she had attended earlier in the day.

From HuffPost:

According to a tweet thread among parents, it appeared to be an innocent error, per the Chronicle. One of the parents, who works at a pharmacy, had been dressed as the Easter Bunny for a safe-sex presentation at an area clinic. She kept the costume on when she arrived at the school to pick up her second-grader and was immediately mobbed by the children. In response, the woman handed out eggs filled with candy. When she ran out, she asked her husband to get more and he apparently brought back some bad eggs.

Although it was a simple, even humorous mix-up, it gave Texas attorney general George P. Bush a chance to flex his outraged-MAGA-snowflake muscles:

Not only is this against the law, it's disgusting. Radicalized leftist parents & school admins are out of control, attempting to exploit our children while in school. As AG, I'll hold school districts accountable for their failures to protect our kids. https://t.co/V6FYEs1BLZ — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) April 15, 2022

So much for honest mistakes.