Over the years I fell for this egg-shaped egg whisk

I have no idea when this egg-shaped egg whisk entered my life. I suspect my parents gifted it to me after one of their Tuesday Morning shopping sprees. Over the years it has become an important part of my kitchen armory.

It is a whisk. It works. I have no idea why I will search the entire kitchen top-to-bottom 2x looking for it when beating eggs, I have other whisks but this one is my favorite. The whisk always seems worried. It makes me a bit uncomfortable that I can't help it. I do not really try, but sometimes I talk to it. I'm rather sarcastic and that might be the issue.

Their name is Eggweird.

