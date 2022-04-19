Georgia's pride US Representative Marjorie Taylor Green (GA-14) once again attacked her colleague, Ilhan Omar. Greene continues to imply Omar is a likely terrorist due to her religious affiliation while ignoring her own terrorism.
Racist Marjorie Taylor Greene once again slurs US Rep. Ilhan Omar
- Empty Gee
MTG dreams of a post-secession scenario
US Representative from the State of Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene steps right up and advocates both an end to The Union, and democracy. In addition to her seditious remarks, Empty Gee is retweeting a GQP nutter from 'The Claremont Institute' who is busy trying to reduce voting rights and calls liberal people 'a cancer.' READ THE REST
