When this TikToker tries to belt out a song, her cute pup Leo cuts in with a louder, high-pitched tune of his own. And it isn't the first time this excited Cavachon has upstaged her — the little guy breaks into song in almost every one of her posts.
Watch: Every time this human tries to sing, her doggo beats her to it
