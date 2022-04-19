Watch: Every time this human tries to sing, her doggo beats her to it

Carla Sinclair

When this TikToker tries to belt out a song, her cute pup Leo cuts in with a louder, high-pitched tune of his own. And it isn't the first time this excited Cavachon has upstaged her — the little guy breaks into song in almost every one of her posts.

@caligorsuch

Just trying to sing a lil karaoke Leo took over

♬ original sound – Cali Gorsuch