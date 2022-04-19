Hey MAGA folks! You can now toast your bits with this Tucker Testicle Toaster

When Tucker Carlson isn't cavorting on Russian state TV, he obsesses over his lack of testosterone, seeking "bromeopathic" therapy and testicle tanning. Carlson is so upset about his wilted marbles, he's even promoting a new "documentary," The End of Men, with a trailer so over the top, no parody is needed (see tweeted video at bottom).

But for those ivermectin lovers who now want to follow Carlson's sage advice and bake their testicles, why not try the Tucker Testicle Tanner — "the perfect way to re-juice your Carlsons" — as seen in the Late Show-sponsored advertisement below.