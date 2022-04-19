Why is the Ventriloquist one of the most overlooked Batman villains?

Without a doubt, Batman has one of the best rogues galleries in all of fiction. For the life of me, I can't think of a single wack member of Batman's core group of villains. I guess that's why I'm growing slightly bored of seeing the Joker in every adaptation of the Caped Crusader. Last month, a deleted scene from Matt Reeves' The Batman hit the net featuring Barry Keoghan as the Joker, and despite how well constructed and compelling the scene was, I couldn't help but find myself becoming restless while watching it. I kept thinking, "can we please move on to other Batman villains…at least for a little while?"

In the 50s and 60s, the comic book version of the Joker also began to suffer from diminishing returns. What was DC Comic's solution to the problem? They pushed him to the periphery and started featuring other villains. If the movies decide to go a similar route in the future, I have the perfect suggestion for a new villain. How about we focus on the Ventriloquist and Scarface? In the video embedded above, YouTuber Marvelous Videos explains why the Ventriloquist deserves a seat at the cool rogue's table…at least for a little while.