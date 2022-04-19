Wisconsin house-flipping Mom shares the 'Welcome to Poundtown' sign's origin story

If you are like many, many people on the internet you have already seen the listing for a house that is over-adorned with cute sayings signs, including one that says "Welcome to Poundtown" over a bed. The origin story of that sign is shared in Mel Magazine by the artist, and house-flipper, Lauren Hegenbarth, because of course it is.

This $420k (lol) Onalaska, WI is a good example of what happens when your Michael's obsession goes one sign too far pic.twitter.com/aBDPZ0VnQY — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) April 18, 2022

Hegenbarth knew she had a winner from the get-go, "Raunchy and hilarious" were her goals and it seems folks agree.

Mel Magazine: