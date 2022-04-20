A mama seal gives birth on an Oahu beach, caught on video

Incredible footage of a monk seal giving birth to her sixth pup on a North Shore beach in Oahu, Hawaii was captured last week by a woman who works at the Department of Land and Natural Resources. It's amazing how quickly seal pups learn to move around, even climbing over a rock (with much effort!) after only 20 minutes. The video was originally shown on the DLNR site, with a news release for those who want to read more about it.