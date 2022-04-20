Michigan Gov. candidate says the "bible should be the basic textbook" in schools — then gets stumped

In an interview (video below), candidate for Michigan Governor, Pastor Ralph Rebandt, said "The bible should be the basic textbook and scripture, I mean in schools." Yes, he did.

He also said he would remove all the "pornography" from schools (didn't they just do that with math textbooks?). And that's where he set his own trap.

Obviously unbeknownst to him, he was speaking to Good Liars prankster Jason Selvig, who immediately pounced on the religious man's hypocrisy. "Somebody was telling us about a book that had two daughters getting their dad drunk and having sex with them," Selvig said, referring to Genesis 1930–37.

Selvig has used this line of reasoning with other fascists hiding behind Christianity, but they were clueless when he dropped the bible reference. Pastor Rebandt, on the other hand, immediately caught on. "I knew you were going that way. That's a good point."

And yet, even with the point taken, Rebandt continued on about pushing the bible on young children. And the more he tried to clear up Selvig's "misinterpretation" of the pastor's "reasoning," the more confused he became.