There is no question the current GQP obsession with Disney as somehow anti-child is ridiculous and revenge-based. If they keep pushing it, they will screw up Florida worse.

"Why yes, this legislation is targeted specifically at Disney and is motivated by hostility towards their viewpoint, why do you ask? https://t.co/BbWDNQJIkJ — Ari Cohn (@AriCohn) April 20, 2022

Florida, which does not appear to work well at city, county, or state levels, stepping in to help run Walt Disney World by disbanding the Reedy Creek Development District seems doomed to disaster. NASA and Disney are the two things in Florida generally considered to be reasonably successful, Gov. Desantis not so much.